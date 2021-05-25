Earnings results for UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR)

UP Fintech Holding Limited is expected* to report earnings on 05/25/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.03.

UP Fintech last posted its earnings results on March 26th, 2021. The reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $47.24 million for the quarter. UP Fintech has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.8. UP Fintech has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, May 25th, 2021. UP Fintech will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, May 25th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for UP Fintech in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $34.60, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 101.87%. The high price target for TIGR is $38.60 and the low price target for TIGR is $30.60. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

UP Fintech has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $34.60, UP Fintech has a forecasted upside of 101.9% from its current price of $17.14. UP Fintech has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR)

UP Fintech does not currently pay a dividend. UP Fintech does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR)

In the past three months, UP Fintech insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 50.90% of the stock of UP Fintech is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 5.43% of the stock of UP Fintech is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR



The P/E ratio of UP Fintech is 142.85, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.58. The P/E ratio of UP Fintech is 142.85, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 19.42. UP Fintech has a P/B Ratio of 10.26. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here