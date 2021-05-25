Earnings results for Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN)

Urban Outfitters, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/25/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Apr 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 11 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.16. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-1.31.

Urban Outfitters last released its quarterly earnings data on March 1st, 2021. The apparel retailer reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. The company earned $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Its revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Urban Outfitters has generated $0.12 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,475.5. Urban Outfitters has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, May 25th, 2021. Urban Outfitters will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, May 25th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN)

17 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Urban Outfitters in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $33.05, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 4.80%. The high price target for URBN is $47.00 and the low price target for URBN is $24.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 10 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Urban Outfitters has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.29, and is based on 6 buy ratings, 10 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $33.05, Urban Outfitters has a forecasted downside of 4.8% from its current price of $34.72. Urban Outfitters has been the subject of 6 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN)

Urban Outfitters does not currently pay a dividend. Urban Outfitters does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN)

In the past three months, Urban Outfitters insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $1,887,480.00 in company stock. Only 27.50% of the stock of Urban Outfitters is held by insiders. 69.56% of the stock of Urban Outfitters is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN



Earnings for Urban Outfitters are expected to grow by 21.74% in the coming year, from $1.84 to $2.24 per share. The P/E ratio of Urban Outfitters is 3,475.48, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.58. The P/E ratio of Urban Outfitters is 3,475.48, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Retail/Wholesale sector average P/E ratio of about 69.40. Urban Outfitters has a PEG Ratio of 1.61. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Urban Outfitters has a P/B Ratio of 2.30. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here