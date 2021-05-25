Earnings results for Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT)

ViaSat, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/25/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.03. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.03.

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Viasat in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $64.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 34.96%. The high price target for VSAT is $90.00 and the low price target for VSAT is $42.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings, 3 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Viasat has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.83, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $64.00, Viasat has a forecasted upside of 35.0% from its current price of $47.42. Viasat has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Viasat does not currently pay a dividend. Viasat does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, Viasat insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $167,070.00 in company stock. Only 6.30% of the stock of Viasat is held by insiders. 89.39% of the stock of Viasat is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Viasat are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.32) to $0.16 per share. The P/E ratio of Viasat is -1,185.20, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Viasat is -1,185.20, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Viasat has a PEG Ratio of 12.54. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Viasat has a P/B Ratio of 1.44. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

