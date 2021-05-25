Earnings results for Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS)

Zscaler, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/25/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Apr 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 8 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.42. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.15.

Zscaler last issued its earnings data on February 25th, 2021. The reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.47. The company earned $157.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.45 million. Zscaler has generated ($0.70) earnings per share over the last year. Zscaler has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, May 25th, 2021. Zscaler will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, May 25th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS)

27 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Zscaler in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $196.77, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 12.83%. The high price target for ZS is $250.00 and the low price target for ZS is $80.00. There are currently 6 hold ratings, 20 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Zscaler has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.81, and is based on 20 buy ratings, 6 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $196.77, Zscaler has a forecasted upside of 12.8% from its current price of $174.40. Zscaler has been the subject of 11 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS)

Zscaler does not currently pay a dividend. Zscaler does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS)

In the past three months, Zscaler insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $14,302,223.00 in company stock. Only 21.40% of the stock of Zscaler is held by insiders. 39.08% of the stock of Zscaler is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS



Earnings for Zscaler are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($1.51) to ($1.76) per share. The P/E ratio of Zscaler is -121.11, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Zscaler is -121.11, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Zscaler has a P/B Ratio of 46.51. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

