Earnings results for Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF)

Abercrombie & Fitch Company is expected* to report earnings on 05/26/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Apr 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 8 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.4. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-3.29.

Abercrombie & Fitch last posted its quarterly earnings results on March 1st, 2021. The apparel retailer reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Its quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Abercrombie & Fitch has generated ($0.73) earnings per share over the last year. Abercrombie & Fitch has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, May 26th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF)

11 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Abercrombie & Fitch in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $32.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 15.90%. The high price target for ANF is $48.00 and the low price target for ANF is $18.00. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 3 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Abercrombie & Fitch has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.36, and is based on 6 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and 2 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $32.00, Abercrombie & Fitch has a forecasted downside of 15.9% from its current price of $38.05. Abercrombie & Fitch has been the subject of 8 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF)

Abercrombie & Fitch does not currently pay a dividend. Abercrombie & Fitch does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF)

In the past three months, Abercrombie & Fitch insiders have sold 16,430.74% more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $75,104.00 in company stock and sold $12,415,246.00 in company stock. Only 1.60% of the stock of Abercrombie & Fitch is held by insiders. 90.41% of the stock of Abercrombie & Fitch is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF



Earnings for Abercrombie & Fitch are expected to grow by 8.72% in the coming year, from $1.49 to $1.62 per share. The P/E ratio of Abercrombie & Fitch is -20.24, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Abercrombie & Fitch is -20.24, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Abercrombie & Fitch has a PEG Ratio of 1.40. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Abercrombie & Fitch has a P/B Ratio of 2.50. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

