Earnings results for agilon health (NYSE:AGL)

agilon health, inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/26/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.04.

Analyst Opinion on agilon health (NYSE:AGL)

9 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for agilon health in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $40.25, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 16.46%. The high price target for AGL is $42.00 and the low price target for AGL is $37.00. There are currently 9 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: agilon health (NYSE:AGL)

agilon health does not currently pay a dividend. agilon health does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: agilon health (NYSE:AGL)

In the past three months, agilon health insiders have not sold or bought any company stock.

Earnings and Valuation of agilon health (NYSE:AGL



Earnings for agilon health are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.30) to ($0.09) per share.

