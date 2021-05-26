Earnings results for American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/26/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Apr 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 9 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.45. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.84.

American Eagle Outfitters last posted its earnings data on March 2nd, 2021. The apparel retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. The firm earned $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. American Eagle Outfitters has generated $0.20 earnings per share over the last year. American Eagle Outfitters has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, May 26th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO)

15 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for American Eagle Outfitters in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $32.93, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 0.98%. The high price target for AEO is $42.00 and the low price target for AEO is $15.00. There are currently 5 hold ratings and 10 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

American Eagle Outfitters has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.67, and is based on 10 buy ratings, 5 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $32.93, American Eagle Outfitters has a forecasted downside of 1.0% from its current price of $33.26. American Eagle Outfitters has been the subject of 10 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO)

American Eagle Outfitters pays a meaningful dividend of 1.68%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. American Eagle Outfitters has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of American Eagle Outfitters is 275.00%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on earnings estimates, American Eagle Outfitters will have a dividend payout ratio of 25.94% next year. This indicates that American Eagle Outfitters will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO)

In the past three months, American Eagle Outfitters insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $9,733,038.00 in company stock. Only 8.10% of the stock of American Eagle Outfitters is held by insiders.

Earnings and Valuation of American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO



Earnings for American Eagle Outfitters are expected to grow by 10.42% in the coming year, from $1.92 to $2.12 per share. The P/E ratio of American Eagle Outfitters is -25.98, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of American Eagle Outfitters is -25.98, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. American Eagle Outfitters has a P/B Ratio of 5.09. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

