Earnings results for Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR)

Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. is expected* to report earnings on 05/26/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.13. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.25.

Banco BBVA Argentina last issued its quarterly earnings results on March 9th, 2021. The bank reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $365.82 million for the quarter. Banco BBVA Argentina has generated $0.83 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.7. Banco BBVA Argentina has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, May 26th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Banco BBVA Argentina in the last 12 months. There are currently 1 sell rating and 1 hold rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR)

Banco BBVA Argentina does not currently pay a dividend. Banco BBVA Argentina does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR)

In the past three months, Banco BBVA Argentina insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 2.45% of the stock of Banco BBVA Argentina is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR



Earnings for Banco BBVA Argentina are expected to grow by 43.94% in the coming year, from $0.66 to $0.95 per share. The P/E ratio of Banco BBVA Argentina is 3.69, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.39. The P/E ratio of Banco BBVA Argentina is 3.69, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 19.31. Banco BBVA Argentina has a P/B Ratio of 0.37. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

