Earnings results for Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Bank Of Montreal is expected* to report earnings on 05/26/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Apr 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $2.18. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.76.

Bank of Montreal last posted its quarterly earnings data on February 22nd, 2021. The bank reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $1.40. The company earned $6.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Bank of Montreal has generated $5.73 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.6. Bank of Montreal has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, May 26th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

11 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Bank of Montreal in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $100.07, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 2.37%. The high price target for BMO is $113.00 and the low price target for BMO is $75.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 3 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Bank of Montreal has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.60, and is based on 7 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $100.07, Bank of Montreal has a forecasted downside of 2.4% from its current price of $102.50. Bank of Montreal has been the subject of 6 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Bank of Montreal pays a meaningful dividend of 3.24%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Bank of Montreal has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Bank of Montreal is 58.12%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Bank of Montreal will have a dividend payout ratio of 36.96% next year. This indicates that Bank of Montreal will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

In the past three months, Bank of Montreal insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.00% of the stock of Bank of Montreal is held by insiders. 41.43% of the stock of Bank of Montreal is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO



Earnings for Bank of Montreal are expected to grow by 1.24% in the coming year, from $8.90 to $9.01 per share. The P/E ratio of Bank of Montreal is 16.59, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.39. The P/E ratio of Bank of Montreal is 16.59, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 19.31. Bank of Montreal has a PEG Ratio of 0.79. PEG Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued. Bank of Montreal has a P/B Ratio of 1.78. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

