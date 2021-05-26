Earnings results for BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX)

BioLineRx Ltd. is expected* to report earnings on 05/26/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.15. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.6.

BioLineRx last issued its earnings data on February 23rd, 2021. The biotechnology company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.36. BioLineRx has generated ($1.80) earnings per share over the last year. BioLineRx has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, May 26th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for BioLineRx in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $14.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 391.53%. The high price target for BLRX is $19.00 and the low price target for BLRX is $10.00. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

BioLineRx has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 2 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $14.50, BioLineRx has a forecasted upside of 391.5% from its current price of $2.95. BioLineRx has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX)

BioLineRx does not currently pay a dividend. BioLineRx does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX)

In the past three months, BioLineRx insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.10% of the stock of BioLineRx is held by insiders. Only 4.22% of the stock of BioLineRx is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX



Earnings for BioLineRx are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($0.65) to ($0.67) per share. The P/E ratio of BioLineRx is -1.51, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of BioLineRx is -1.51, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. BioLineRx has a P/B Ratio of 4.34. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

