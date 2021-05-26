Earnings results for Boqii (NYSE:BQ)

Boqii Holding Limited is expected* to report earnings on 05/26/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.04.

Boqii last posted its quarterly earnings data on March 3rd, 2021. The reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.08. The business earned $47.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.20 million. Boqii has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Boqii has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, May 26th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Boqii (NYSE:BQ)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Boqii in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $10.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 138.10%. The high price target for BQ is $10.00 and the low price target for BQ is $10.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Boqii has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.50, and is based on 1 buy rating, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $10.00, Boqii has a forecasted upside of 138.1% from its current price of $4.20. Boqii has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Boqii (NYSE:BQ)

Boqii does not currently pay a dividend. Boqii does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Boqii (NYSE:BQ)

In the past three months, Boqii insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.05% of the stock of Boqii is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Boqii (NYSE:BQ



Earnings for Boqii are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.34) to ($0.07) per share.

