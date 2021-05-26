Earnings results for Capri (NYSE:CPRI)

Capri Holdings Limited is expected* to report earnings on 05/26/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 10 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.01. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.11.

Analyst Opinion on Capri (NYSE:CPRI)

20 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Capri in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $47.53, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 10.23%. The high price target for CPRI is $76.00 and the low price target for CPRI is $15.00. There are currently 8 hold ratings and 12 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Capri has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.60, and is based on 12 buy ratings, 8 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $47.53, Capri has a forecasted downside of 10.2% from its current price of $52.94. Capri has been the subject of 6 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Capri (NYSE:CPRI)

Capri does not currently pay a dividend. Capri does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Capri (NYSE:CPRI)

In the past three months, Capri insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $36,823.00 in company stock. Only 2.50% of the stock of Capri is held by insiders. 89.80% of the stock of Capri is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Capri (NYSE:CPRI



Earnings for Capri are expected to grow by 140.40% in the coming year, from $1.51 to $3.63 per share. The P/E ratio of Capri is -18.19, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Capri is -18.19, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Capri has a PEG Ratio of 2.73. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Capri has a P/B Ratio of 3.65. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

