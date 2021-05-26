Earnings results for Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO)

Cavco Industries, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/26/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $2.18. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.29.

Analyst Opinion on Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Cavco Industries in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $226.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 7.27%. The high price target for CVCO is $257.00 and the low price target for CVCO is $195.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO)

Cavco Industries does not currently pay a dividend. Cavco Industries does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO)

In the past three months, Cavco Industries insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.61% of the stock of Cavco Industries is held by insiders. 90.08% of the stock of Cavco Industries is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO



Earnings for Cavco Industries are expected to grow by 16.58% in the coming year, from $7.72 to $9.00 per share. The P/E ratio of Cavco Industries is 30.85, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.39. The P/E ratio of Cavco Industries is 30.85, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Construction sector average P/E ratio of about 23.42. Cavco Industries has a P/B Ratio of 3.17. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

