Earnings results for Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG)

Change Healthcare Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/26/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.35. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.4.

Analyst Opinion on Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG)

21 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Change Healthcare in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $22.29, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 2.49%. The high price target for CHNG is $25.75 and the low price target for CHNG is $15.00. There are currently 15 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Change Healthcare has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.29, and is based on 6 buy ratings, 15 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $22.29, Change Healthcare has a forecasted downside of 2.5% from its current price of $22.86. Change Healthcare has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG)

Change Healthcare does not currently pay a dividend. Change Healthcare does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG)

In the past three months, Change Healthcare insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.51% of the stock of Change Healthcare is held by insiders. 99.41% of the stock of Change Healthcare is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG



Earnings for Change Healthcare are expected to grow by 21.19% in the coming year, from $1.18 to $1.43 per share. The P/E ratio of Change Healthcare is -35.72, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Change Healthcare is -35.72, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Change Healthcare has a PEG Ratio of 7.96. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Change Healthcare has a P/B Ratio of 2.11. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here