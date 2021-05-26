Earnings results for CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGN)

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. is estimated to report earnings on 05/26/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.5. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.26.

CollPlant Biotechnologies last posted its quarterly earnings data on March 25th, 2021. The reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $0.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.57 million. CollPlant Biotechnologies has generated ($0.84) earnings per share over the last year. CollPlant Biotechnologies has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGN)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for CollPlant Biotechnologies in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $26.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 71.05%. The high price target for CLGN is $26.00 and the low price target for CLGN is $26.00. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

CollPlant Biotechnologies has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $26.00, CollPlant Biotechnologies has a forecasted upside of 71.1% from its current price of $15.20. CollPlant Biotechnologies has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGN)

CollPlant Biotechnologies does not currently pay a dividend. CollPlant Biotechnologies does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGN)

In the past three months, CollPlant Biotechnologies insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 19.69% of the stock of CollPlant Biotechnologies is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGN



Earnings for CollPlant Biotechnologies are expected to grow by 40.59% in the coming year, from $1.01 to $1.42 per share. The P/E ratio of CollPlant Biotechnologies is -17.47, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of CollPlant Biotechnologies is -17.47, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. CollPlant Biotechnologies has a P/B Ratio of 19.24. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

