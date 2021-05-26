Earnings results for Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO)

Columbus McKinnon Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 05/26/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.47. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.58.

Analyst Opinion on Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Columbus McKinnon in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $59.20, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 15.26%. The high price target for CMCO is $70.00 and the low price target for CMCO is $49.00. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Columbus McKinnon has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 4 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $59.20, Columbus McKinnon has a forecasted upside of 15.3% from its current price of $51.36. Columbus McKinnon has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO)

Columbus McKinnon has a dividend yield of 0.46%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Columbus McKinnon has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Columbus McKinnon is 8.63%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Columbus McKinnon will have a dividend payout ratio of 9.88% next year. This indicates that Columbus McKinnon will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO)

In the past three months, Columbus McKinnon insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 2.18% of the stock of Columbus McKinnon is held by insiders. 85.16% of the stock of Columbus McKinnon is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO



Earnings for Columbus McKinnon are expected to grow by 115.04% in the coming year, from $1.13 to $2.43 per share. The P/E ratio of Columbus McKinnon is 138.81, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.39. The P/E ratio of Columbus McKinnon is 138.81, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Industrial Products sector average P/E ratio of about 45.65. Columbus McKinnon has a PEG Ratio of 1.70. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Columbus McKinnon has a P/B Ratio of 2.63. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

