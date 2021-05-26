Earnings results for Crown ElectroKinetics (NASDAQ:CRKN)

Crown Electrokinetics Corp. is estimated to report earnings on 05/26/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.05.

Crown ElectroKinetics last announced its quarterly earnings data on February 17th, 2021. The reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Crown ElectroKinetics has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Crown ElectroKinetics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Crown ElectroKinetics (NASDAQ:CRKN)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Crown ElectroKinetics in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $12.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 200.00%. The high price target for CRKN is $12.00 and the low price target for CRKN is $12.00. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Crown ElectroKinetics has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 2 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $12.00, Crown ElectroKinetics has a forecasted upside of 200.0% from its current price of $4.00. Crown ElectroKinetics has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Crown ElectroKinetics (NASDAQ:CRKN)

Crown ElectroKinetics does not currently pay a dividend. Crown ElectroKinetics does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Crown ElectroKinetics (NASDAQ:CRKN)

In the past three months, Crown ElectroKinetics insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 4.39% of the stock of Crown ElectroKinetics is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Crown ElectroKinetics (NASDAQ:CRKN



Earnings for Crown ElectroKinetics are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.53) to $0.03 per share.

