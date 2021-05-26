Earnings results for DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS)

Dick’s Sporting Goods Inc is expected* to report earnings on 05/26/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Apr 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 11 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.97. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-1.21.

DICK’S Sporting Goods last issued its quarterly earnings data on March 8th, 2021. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.22. The firm earned $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. DICK’S Sporting Goods has generated $6.12 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.4. DICK’S Sporting Goods has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, May 26th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS)

22 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for DICK’S Sporting Goods in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $77.76, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 7.61%. The high price target for DKS is $100.00 and the low price target for DKS is $38.00. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 8 hold ratings and 12 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS)

DICK’S Sporting Goods pays a meaningful dividend of 1.70%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. DICK’S Sporting Goods has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of DICK’S Sporting Goods is 23.69%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, DICK’S Sporting Goods will have a dividend payout ratio of 26.95% next year. This indicates that DICK’S Sporting Goods will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS)

In the past three months, DICK’S Sporting Goods insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $4,500,878.00 in company stock. Only 30.57% of the stock of DICK’S Sporting Goods is held by insiders. 72.49% of the stock of DICK’S Sporting Goods is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS



Earnings for DICK’S Sporting Goods are expected to grow by 6.75% in the coming year, from $5.04 to $5.38 per share. The P/E ratio of DICK’S Sporting Goods is 15.42, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.39. The P/E ratio of DICK’S Sporting Goods is 15.42, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Retail/Wholesale sector average P/E ratio of about 69.26. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a PEG Ratio of 2.97. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a P/B Ratio of 3.06. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

