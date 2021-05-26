Earnings results for Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS)

Digital Turbine, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/26/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.2. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.04.

Analyst Opinion on Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Digital Turbine in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $79.36, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 28.49%. The high price target for APPS is $115.00 and the low price target for APPS is $23.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Digital Turbine has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.86, and is based on 6 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $79.36, Digital Turbine has a forecasted upside of 28.5% from its current price of $61.76. Digital Turbine has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS)

Digital Turbine does not currently pay a dividend. Digital Turbine does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS)

In the past three months, Digital Turbine insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 6.20% of the stock of Digital Turbine is held by insiders. 57.70% of the stock of Digital Turbine is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS



Earnings for Digital Turbine are expected to grow by 64.06% in the coming year, from $0.64 to $1.05 per share. The P/E ratio of Digital Turbine is 150.64, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.39. The P/E ratio of Digital Turbine is 150.64, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 47.43. Digital Turbine has a PEG Ratio of 1.19. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Digital Turbine has a P/B Ratio of 69.39. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

