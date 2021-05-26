Earnings results for DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

DXC Technology Company is expected* to report earnings on 05/26/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.69. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.2.

Analyst Opinion on DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

9 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for DXC Technology in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $31.50, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 14.73%. The high price target for DXC is $44.00 and the low price target for DXC is $18.00. There are currently 6 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

DXC Technology does not currently pay a dividend. DXC Technology does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

In the past three months, DXC Technology insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.81% of the stock of DXC Technology is held by insiders. 79.74% of the stock of DXC Technology is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC



Earnings for DXC Technology are expected to grow by 38.49% in the coming year, from $2.39 to $3.31 per share. The P/E ratio of DXC Technology is -3.28, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of DXC Technology is -3.28, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. DXC Technology has a P/B Ratio of 1.83. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

