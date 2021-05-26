Earnings results for e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on TBA after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 7 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.01. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.04.

Analyst Opinion on e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for e.l.f. Beauty in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $29.38, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 3.07%. The high price target for ELF is $34.00 and the low price target for ELF is $23.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

e.l.f. Beauty has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.75, and is based on 6 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $29.38, e.l.f. Beauty has a forecasted upside of 3.1% from its current price of $28.50. e.l.f. Beauty has been the subject of 5 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF)

e.l.f. Beauty does not currently pay a dividend. e.l.f. Beauty does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF)

In the past three months, e.l.f. Beauty insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $13,107,521.00 in company stock. Only 15.00% of the stock of e.l.f. Beauty is held by insiders. 87.49% of the stock of e.l.f. Beauty is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF



Earnings for e.l.f. Beauty are expected to grow by 21.88% in the coming year, from $0.32 to $0.39 per share. The P/E ratio of e.l.f. Beauty is 259.11, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.39. The P/E ratio of e.l.f. Beauty is 259.11, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Staples sector average P/E ratio of about 59.33. e.l.f. Beauty has a P/B Ratio of 5.88. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here