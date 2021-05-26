Earnings results for Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN)

Evogene Ltd. is expected* to report earnings on 05/26/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.24.

Evogene last released its quarterly earnings results on March 2nd, 2021. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.08. The business earned $0.35 million during the quarter. Evogene has generated ($0.83) earnings per share over the last year. Evogene has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, May 26th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Evogene in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $9.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 171.90%. The high price target for EVGN is $9.00 and the low price target for EVGN is $9.00. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN)

Evogene does not currently pay a dividend. Evogene does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN)

In the past three months, Evogene insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 37.27% of the stock of Evogene is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN



Earnings for Evogene are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.72) to ($0.58) per share. The P/E ratio of Evogene is -4.04, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Evogene is -4.04, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Evogene has a P/B Ratio of 1.50. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

