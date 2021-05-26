Earnings results for Frontline (NYSE:FRO)

Frontline Ltd. is estimated to report earnings on 05/26/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.05. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.91.

Frontline last released its quarterly earnings data on February 18th, 2021. The shipping company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.05. The company earned $100.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.33 million. Frontline has generated $2.13 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.2. Frontline has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Frontline (NYSE:FRO)

9 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Frontline in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $7.81, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 10.05%. The high price target for FRO is $9.93 and the low price target for FRO is $5.92. There are currently 1 sell rating, 6 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Frontline has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.11, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 6 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $7.81, Frontline has a forecasted downside of 10.0% from its current price of $8.68. Frontline has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Frontline (NYSE:FRO)

Frontline is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 13.48%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Frontline does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Frontline is 56.34%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on EPS estimates, Frontline will have a dividend payout ratio of 96.00% in the coming year. This indicates that Frontline may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Frontline (NYSE:FRO)

In the past three months, Frontline insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 48.08% of the stock of Frontline is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 18.79% of the stock of Frontline is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Frontline (NYSE:FRO



Earnings for Frontline are expected to grow by 2,400.00% in the coming year, from $0.05 to $1.25 per share. The P/E ratio of Frontline is 4.15, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.39. The P/E ratio of Frontline is 4.15, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Transportation sector average P/E ratio of about 26.26. Frontline has a P/B Ratio of 1.07. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

