Earnings results for GSX Techedu (NYSE:GOTU)

GSX Techedu Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/26/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.08.

Analyst Opinion on GSX Techedu (NYSE:GOTU)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for GSX Techedu in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $29.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 47.87%. The high price target for GOTU is $29.50 and the low price target for GOTU is $29.50. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: GSX Techedu (NYSE:GOTU)

GSX Techedu does not currently pay a dividend. GSX Techedu does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: GSX Techedu (NYSE:GOTU)

In the past three months, GSX Techedu insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 46.14% of the stock of GSX Techedu is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of GSX Techedu (NYSE:GOTU



Earnings for GSX Techedu are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.41) to ($0.10) per share. The P/E ratio of GSX Techedu is -22.93, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of GSX Techedu is -22.93, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. GSX Techedu has a P/B Ratio of 5.42. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

