Earnings results for iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK)

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited is expected* to report earnings on 05/26/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.02.

iClick Interactive Asia Group last issued its earnings data on March 24th, 2021. The reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The firm had revenue of $78.69 million for the quarter. iClick Interactive Asia Group has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. iClick Interactive Asia Group has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, May 26th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for iClick Interactive Asia Group in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $17.38, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 54.31%. The high price target for ICLK is $20.00 and the low price target for ICLK is $11.50. There are currently 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

iClick Interactive Asia Group has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 5 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $17.38, iClick Interactive Asia Group has a forecasted upside of 54.3% from its current price of $11.26. iClick Interactive Asia Group has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK)

iClick Interactive Asia Group does not currently pay a dividend. iClick Interactive Asia Group does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK)

In the past three months, iClick Interactive Asia Group insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 30.56% of the stock of iClick Interactive Asia Group is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK



The P/E ratio of iClick Interactive Asia Group is -59.26, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of iClick Interactive Asia Group is -59.26, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. iClick Interactive Asia Group has a P/B Ratio of 3.86. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

