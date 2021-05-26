Earnings results for Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY)

Lazydays Holdings, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/26/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.68. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.08.

Lazydays last released its quarterly earnings data on March 18th, 2021. The reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $196.57 million for the quarter. Lazydays has generated $1.56 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.2. Lazydays has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, May 26th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Lazydays in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $22.33, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 0.43%. The high price target for LAZY is $26.00 and the low price target for LAZY is $15.00. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Lazydays has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 3 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $22.33, Lazydays has a forecasted downside of 0.4% from its current price of $22.43. Lazydays has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY)

Lazydays does not currently pay a dividend. Lazydays does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY)

In the past three months, Lazydays insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 16.20% of the stock of Lazydays is held by insiders. Only 30.47% of the stock of Lazydays is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY



Earnings for Lazydays are expected to decrease by -13.79% in the coming year, from $1.74 to $1.50 per share. The P/E ratio of Lazydays is 14.20, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.39. The P/E ratio of Lazydays is 14.20, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Discretionary sector average P/E ratio of about 39.38. Lazydays has a P/B Ratio of 2.14. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

