Earnings results for Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI)

Li Auto Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/26/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.04.

Li Auto last released its earnings results on February 24th, 2021. The reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $635.54 million for the quarter. Li Auto has generated ($0.16) earnings per share over the last year. Li Auto has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, May 26th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI)

12 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Li Auto in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $38.52, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 92.69%. The high price target for LI is $60.00 and the low price target for LI is $10.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings, 9 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Li Auto has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.92, and is based on 9 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $38.52, Li Auto has a forecasted upside of 92.7% from its current price of $19.99. Li Auto has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI)

Li Auto does not currently pay a dividend. Li Auto does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI)

In the past three months, Li Auto insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 6.84% of the stock of Li Auto is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI



Earnings for Li Auto are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.11) to $0.03 per share. The P/E ratio of Li Auto is -124.94, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Li Auto is -124.94, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Li Auto has a P/B Ratio of 3.96. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

