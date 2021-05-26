Earnings results for Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD)

Modine Manufacturing Company is expected* to report earnings on 05/26/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.28. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.24.

Analyst Opinion on Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Modine Manufacturing in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $11.50, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 29.10%. The high price target for MOD is $12.00 and the low price target for MOD is $11.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Modine Manufacturing has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.67, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $11.50, Modine Manufacturing has a forecasted downside of 29.1% from its current price of $16.22. Modine Manufacturing has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD)

Modine Manufacturing does not currently pay a dividend. Modine Manufacturing does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD)

In the past three months, Modine Manufacturing insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 5.40% of the stock of Modine Manufacturing is held by insiders. 82.10% of the stock of Modine Manufacturing is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD



Earnings for Modine Manufacturing are expected to grow by 53.61% in the coming year, from $0.97 to $1.49 per share. The P/E ratio of Modine Manufacturing is -4.12, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Modine Manufacturing is -4.12, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Modine Manufacturing has a PEG Ratio of 1.09. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Modine Manufacturing has a P/B Ratio of 1.67. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here