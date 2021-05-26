Earnings results for NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN)

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/26/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 7 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.13. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.13.

Analyst Opinion on NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN)

9 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for NextGen Healthcare in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $21.17, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 17.72%. The high price target for NXGN is $24.00 and the low price target for NXGN is $18.00. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 3 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

NextGen Healthcare has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.22, and is based on 4 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and 2 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $21.17, NextGen Healthcare has a forecasted upside of 17.7% from its current price of $17.98. NextGen Healthcare has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN)

NextGen Healthcare does not currently pay a dividend. NextGen Healthcare does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN)

In the past three months, NextGen Healthcare insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $643,050.00 in company stock. Only 18.50% of the stock of NextGen Healthcare is held by insiders. 72.25% of the stock of NextGen Healthcare is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN



Earnings for NextGen Healthcare are expected to grow by 4.29% in the coming year, from $0.70 to $0.73 per share. The P/E ratio of NextGen Healthcare is 179.82, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.39. The P/E ratio of NextGen Healthcare is 179.82, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Medical sector average P/E ratio of about 41.37. NextGen Healthcare has a PEG Ratio of 2.96. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. NextGen Healthcare has a P/B Ratio of 2.95. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

