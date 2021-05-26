Earnings results for Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Nutanix, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/26/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Apr 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.85. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-1.16.

Nutanix last released its quarterly earnings data on February 24th, 2021. The technology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.55. The company earned $346.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.07 million. Nutanix has generated ($4.19) earnings per share over the last year. Nutanix has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, May 26th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX)

14 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Nutanix in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $37.23, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 20.22%. The high price target for NTNX is $45.00 and the low price target for NTNX is $25.00. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 10 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Nutanix has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.71, and is based on 10 buy ratings, 4 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $37.23, Nutanix has a forecasted upside of 20.2% from its current price of $30.97. Nutanix has been the subject of 6 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Nutanix does not currently pay a dividend. Nutanix does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX)

In the past three months, Nutanix insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $33,207,602.00 in company stock. Only 6.66% of the stock of Nutanix is held by insiders. 63.46% of the stock of Nutanix is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX



Earnings for Nutanix are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($3.41) to ($3.43) per share. The P/E ratio of Nutanix is -6.33, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Nutanix is -6.33, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings.

