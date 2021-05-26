Earnings results for NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 05/26/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Apr 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 8 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $2.62. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.48.

NVIDIA last released its quarterly earnings data on February 23rd, 2021. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.29. The business earned $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. NVIDIA has generated $8.24 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.8. NVIDIA has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, May 26th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA)

32 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for NVIDIA in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $643.15, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 2.75%. The high price target for NVDA is $800.00 and the low price target for NVDA is $400.00. There are currently 5 hold ratings, 26 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

NVIDIA has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.88, and is based on 26 buy ratings, 5 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $643.15, NVIDIA has a forecasted upside of 2.8% from its current price of $625.91. NVIDIA has been the subject of 17 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA)

NVIDIA has a dividend yield of 0.10%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. NVIDIA has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of NVIDIA is 7.77%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, NVIDIA will have a dividend payout ratio of 5.29% next year. This indicates that NVIDIA will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA)

In the past three months, NVIDIA insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $13,207,675.00 in company stock. Only 4.47% of the stock of NVIDIA is held by insiders. 63.65% of the stock of NVIDIA is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA



Earnings for NVIDIA are expected to grow by 15.13% in the coming year, from $10.51 to $12.10 per share. The P/E ratio of NVIDIA is 90.84, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.39. The P/E ratio of NVIDIA is 90.84, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 47.43. NVIDIA has a PEG Ratio of 3.65. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. NVIDIA has a P/B Ratio of 22.97. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

