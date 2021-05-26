Earnings results for Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Okta, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/26/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Apr 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 9 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.62. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.38.

Okta last issued its earnings data on March 2nd, 2021. The reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. The business earned $234.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.99 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. Okta has generated ($1.41) earnings per share over the last year. Okta has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, May 26th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA)

20 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Okta in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $268.33, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 9.91%. The high price target for OKTA is $316.00 and the low price target for OKTA is $195.00. There are currently 7 hold ratings and 13 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Okta does not currently pay a dividend. Okta does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA)

In the past three months, Okta insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $13,847,219.00 in company stock. Only 9.60% of the stock of Okta is held by insiders. 71.98% of the stock of Okta is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA



Earnings for Okta are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($2.21) to ($1.89) per share. The P/E ratio of Okta is -116.82, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Okta is -116.82, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Okta has a P/B Ratio of 46.07. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

