Earnings results for Ooma (NYSE:OOMA)

Ooma, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/26/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Apr 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.07. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.04.

Ooma last released its quarterly earnings data on February 28th, 2021. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $44.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.29 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Ooma has generated ($0.05) earnings per share over the last year. Ooma has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, May 26th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Ooma (NYSE:OOMA)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Ooma in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $22.88, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 39.40%. The high price target for OOMA is $24.00 and the low price target for OOMA is $22.00. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Ooma has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 2 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $22.88, Ooma has a forecasted upside of 39.4% from its current price of $16.41. Ooma has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Ooma (NYSE:OOMA)

Ooma does not currently pay a dividend. Ooma does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Ooma (NYSE:OOMA)

In the past three months, Ooma insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $321,875.00 in company stock. Only 9.90% of the stock of Ooma is held by insiders. 76.52% of the stock of Ooma is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Ooma (NYSE:OOMA



Earnings for Ooma are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.27) to ($0.22) per share. The P/E ratio of Ooma is -136.75, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Ooma is -136.75, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Ooma has a P/B Ratio of 9.43. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here