Earnings results for Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB)

Photronics, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/26/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Apr 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.17. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.1.

Photronics last released its quarterly earnings results on February 24th, 2021. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $152.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.05 million. Photronics has generated $0.52 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.3. Photronics has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, May 26th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Photronics in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $13.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 1.22%. The high price target for PLAB is $13.00 and the low price target for PLAB is $13.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Photronics has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.50, and is based on 1 buy rating, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $13.00, Photronics has a forecasted downside of 1.2% from its current price of $13.16. Photronics has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB)

Photronics does not currently pay a dividend. Photronics does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB)

In the past three months, Photronics insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $745,525.00 in company stock. Only 3.65% of the stock of Photronics is held by insiders. 88.50% of the stock of Photronics is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB



Earnings for Photronics are expected to grow by 22.97% in the coming year, from $0.74 to $0.91 per share. The P/E ratio of Photronics is 26.32, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.39. The P/E ratio of Photronics is 26.32, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 47.43. Photronics has a P/B Ratio of 0.90. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here