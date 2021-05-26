Earnings results for Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD)

Pinduoduo Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/26/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.68. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.5.

Pinduoduo last issued its earnings data on March 16th, 2021. The reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. Pinduoduo has generated ($0.92) earnings per share over the last year. Pinduoduo has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, May 26th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD)

17 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Pinduoduo in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $156.65, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 19.74%. The high price target for PDD is $210.00 and the low price target for PDD is $59.00. There are currently 6 hold ratings and 11 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Pinduoduo has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.61, and is based on 11 buy ratings, 7 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $151.42, Pinduoduo has a forecasted upside of 15.7% from its current price of $130.82. Pinduoduo has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD)

Pinduoduo does not currently pay a dividend. Pinduoduo does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD)

In the past three months, Pinduoduo insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 20.83% of the stock of Pinduoduo is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD



Earnings for Pinduoduo are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.21) to ($0.25) per share. The P/E ratio of Pinduoduo is -148.66, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Pinduoduo is -148.66, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Pinduoduo has a P/B Ratio of 17.40. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

