QAD Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/26/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Apr 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.09. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.

QAD last released its quarterly earnings data on March 23rd, 2021. The software maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $82.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.12 million. QAD has generated $0.55 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.3. QAD has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, May 26th, 2021.

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for QAD in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $60.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 11.74%. The high price target for QADA is $77.00 and the low price target for QADA is $48.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

QAD has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.67, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $60.00, QAD has a forecasted downside of 11.7% from its current price of $67.98. QAD has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

QAD has a dividend yield of 0.43%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. QAD has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of QAD is 52.73%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, QAD will have a dividend payout ratio of 69.05% next year. This indicates that QAD will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

In the past three months, QAD insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 44.92% of the stock of QAD is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 47.37% of the stock of QAD is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

The P/E ratio of QAD is 128.27, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.39. The P/E ratio of QAD is 128.27, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 47.43. QAD has a P/B Ratio of 10.98. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

