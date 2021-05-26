Earnings results for Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO)

Quantum Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 05/26/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.01. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.1.

Analyst Opinion on Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Quantum in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $11.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 29.80%. The high price target for QMCO is $15.00 and the low price target for QMCO is $8.00. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Quantum has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company's average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 3 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. Quantum has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO)

Quantum does not currently pay a dividend. Quantum does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO)

In the past three months, Quantum insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $149,980.00 in company stock. Only 18.60% of the stock of Quantum is held by insiders. 57.92% of the stock of Quantum is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO



Earnings for Quantum are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.33) to $0.19 per share. The P/E ratio of Quantum is -16.11, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings.

