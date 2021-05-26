Earnings results for REX American Resources (NYSE:REX)

REX American Resources Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 05/26/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Apr 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.01. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-1.21.

REX American Resources last posted its quarterly earnings results on March 24th, 2021. The energy company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.25. The firm earned $126.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127 million. REX American Resources has generated $0.49 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.4. REX American Resources has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, May 26th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on REX American Resources (NYSE:REX)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for REX American Resources in the last 12 months. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: REX American Resources (NYSE:REX)

REX American Resources does not currently pay a dividend. REX American Resources does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: REX American Resources (NYSE:REX)

In the past three months, REX American Resources insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 12.20% of the stock of REX American Resources is held by insiders. 81.49% of the stock of REX American Resources is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of REX American Resources (NYSE:REX



Earnings for REX American Resources are expected to grow by 47.81% in the coming year, from $5.48 to $8.10 per share. The P/E ratio of REX American Resources is 145.41, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.39. The P/E ratio of REX American Resources is 145.41, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Oils/Energy sector average P/E ratio of about 22.88. REX American Resources has a P/B Ratio of 1.08. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here