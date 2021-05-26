Earnings results for Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW)

Snowflake Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/26/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Apr 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.46.

Snowflake last released its earnings results on March 2nd, 2021. The reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.53. The company earned $190.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.64 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 117.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Snowflake has generated ($3.80) earnings per share over the last year. Snowflake has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, May 26th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW)

28 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Snowflake in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $281.81, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 22.55%. The high price target for SNOW is $350.00 and the low price target for SNOW is $175.00. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 14 hold ratings and 12 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW)

Snowflake does not currently pay a dividend. Snowflake does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW)

In the past three months, Snowflake insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $311,254,066.00 in company stock. Only 0.24% of the stock of Snowflake is held by insiders. Only 26.25% of the stock of Snowflake is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW



Earnings for Snowflake are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($2.14) to ($2.09) per share. The P/E ratio of Snowflake is -60.52, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Snowflake is -60.52, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Snowflake has a P/B Ratio of 13.41. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

