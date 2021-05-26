Earnings results for StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS)

StealthGas, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/26/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.03. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.08.

StealthGas last announced its quarterly earnings data on February 25th, 2021. The shipping company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.06. The firm earned $31.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.87 million. StealthGas has generated $0.44 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.6. StealthGas has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, May 26th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for StealthGas in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $4.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 51.01%. The high price target for GASS is $4.50 and the low price target for GASS is $4.50. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

StealthGas has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $4.50, StealthGas has a forecasted upside of 51.0% from its current price of $2.98. StealthGas has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS)

StealthGas does not currently pay a dividend. StealthGas does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS)

In the past three months, StealthGas insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 53.24% of the stock of StealthGas is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS



Earnings for StealthGas are expected to grow by 42.22% in the coming year, from $0.45 to $0.64 per share. The P/E ratio of StealthGas is 9.61, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.39. The P/E ratio of StealthGas is 9.61, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Transportation sector average P/E ratio of about 26.26. StealthGas has a P/B Ratio of 0.20. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

