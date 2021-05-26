Earnings results for Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME)

Tyme Technologies, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 05/26/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.06. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.04.

Analyst Opinion on Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Tyme Technologies in the last 12 months. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME)

Tyme Technologies does not currently pay a dividend. Tyme Technologies does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME)

In the past three months, Tyme Technologies insiders have sold 27,992.79% more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $2,856.00 in company stock and sold $802,330.00 in company stock. Only 25.51% of the stock of Tyme Technologies is held by insiders. Only 11.68% of the stock of Tyme Technologies is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME



Earnings for Tyme Technologies are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.25) to ($0.20) per share. The P/E ratio of Tyme Technologies is -6.33, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Tyme Technologies is -6.33, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Tyme Technologies has a P/B Ratio of 8.87. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

