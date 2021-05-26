Earnings results for Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU)

Vitru Limited is expected* to report earnings on 05/26/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021.

Vitru last released its earnings data on March 31st, 2021. The reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The business earned $25.31 million during the quarter. Vitru has generated $0.52 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.9. Vitru has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, May 26th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Vitru in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $16.75, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 15.52%. The high price target for VTRU is $18.50 and the low price target for VTRU is $15.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Vitru has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.75, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $16.75, Vitru has a forecasted upside of 15.5% from its current price of $14.50. Vitru has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU)

Vitru does not currently pay a dividend. Vitru does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU)

In the past three months, Vitru insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 38.58% of the stock of Vitru is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU



The P/E ratio of Vitru is 27.88, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.39. The P/E ratio of Vitru is 27.88, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Discretionary sector average P/E ratio of about 39.38. Vitru has a P/B Ratio of 1.76. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

