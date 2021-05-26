Earnings results for Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/26/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Apr 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 9 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.8. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.74.

Williams-Sonoma last issued its earnings data on March 16th, 2021. The specialty retailer reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Williams-Sonoma has generated $9.04 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.4. Williams-Sonoma has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, May 26th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM)

19 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Williams-Sonoma in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $145.32, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 12.98%. The high price target for WSM is $214.00 and the low price target for WSM is $57.00. There are currently 3 sell ratings, 10 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Williams-Sonoma has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.16, and is based on 6 buy ratings, 10 hold ratings, and 3 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $145.32, Williams-Sonoma has a forecasted downside of 13.0% from its current price of $166.99. Williams-Sonoma has been the subject of 14 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM)

Williams-Sonoma has a dividend yield of 1.43%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Williams-Sonoma has been increasing its dividend for 8 years. The dividend payout ratio of Williams-Sonoma is 26.11%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Williams-Sonoma will have a dividend payout ratio of 23.05% next year. This indicates that Williams-Sonoma will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM)

In the past three months, Williams-Sonoma insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $5,740,110.00 in company stock. Only 1.60% of the stock of Williams-Sonoma is held by insiders. 98.26% of the stock of Williams-Sonoma is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM



Earnings for Williams-Sonoma are expected to grow by 3.64% in the coming year, from $9.88 to $10.24 per share. The P/E ratio of Williams-Sonoma is 19.39, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.39. The P/E ratio of Williams-Sonoma is 19.39, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Retail/Wholesale sector average P/E ratio of about 69.26. Williams-Sonoma has a PEG Ratio of 1.96. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Williams-Sonoma has a P/B Ratio of 7.75. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

