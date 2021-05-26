Earnings results for Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Workday, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/26/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Apr 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 26 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.11. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.49.

Workday last issued its earnings data on February 25th, 2021. The software maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.18. The business earned $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Workday has generated ($0.50) earnings per share over the last year. Workday has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, May 26th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY)

28 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Workday in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $270.78, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 14.46%. The high price target for WDAY is $325.00 and the low price target for WDAY is $190.00. There are currently 8 hold ratings and 20 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Workday has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.71, and is based on 20 buy ratings, 8 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $270.78, Workday has a forecasted upside of 14.5% from its current price of $236.57. Workday has been the subject of 8 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Workday does not currently pay a dividend. Workday does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY)

In the past three months, Workday insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $113,608,400.00 in company stock. Only 26.51% of the stock of Workday is held by insiders. 63.54% of the stock of Workday is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY



Earnings for Workday are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.73) to ($0.30) per share. The P/E ratio of Workday is -197.14, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Workday is -197.14, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Workday has a P/B Ratio of 17.54. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here