Earnings results for Zuora (NYSE:ZUO)

Zuora, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/26/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Apr 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.17. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.16.

Zuora last posted its earnings results on March 11th, 2021. The reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. The company earned $79.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.05 million. Its revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Zuora has generated ($0.59) earnings per share over the last year. Zuora has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, May 26th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Zuora (NYSE:ZUO)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Zuora in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $15.58, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 5.44%. The high price target for ZUO is $20.00 and the low price target for ZUO is $11.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 2 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Zuora has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.20, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $15.58, Zuora has a forecasted upside of 5.4% from its current price of $14.78. Zuora has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Zuora (NYSE:ZUO)

Zuora does not currently pay a dividend. Zuora does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Zuora (NYSE:ZUO)

In the past three months, Zuora insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $1,294,807.00 in company stock. Only 12.58% of the stock of Zuora is held by insiders. 55.85% of the stock of Zuora is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Zuora (NYSE:ZUO



Earnings for Zuora are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.60) to ($0.48) per share. The P/E ratio of Zuora is -23.84, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Zuora is -23.84, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Zuora has a P/B Ratio of 10.41. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here