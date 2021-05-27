Earnings results for 360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN)

360 DigiTech, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/27/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.78. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.18.

360 DigiTech last announced its quarterly earnings data on March 14th, 2021. The reported $8.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.89 by $1.51. The company earned $511.49 million during the quarter. 360 DigiTech has generated $3.50 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.6. 360 DigiTech has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, May 27th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on 360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for 360 DigiTech in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $17.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 40.83%. The high price target for QFIN is $20.00 and the low price target for QFIN is $14.00. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

360 DigiTech has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 2 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $17.00, 360 DigiTech has a forecasted downside of 40.8% from its current price of $28.73. 360 DigiTech has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: 360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN)

360 DigiTech does not currently pay a dividend. 360 DigiTech does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: 360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN)

In the past three months, 360 DigiTech insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 47.47% of the stock of 360 DigiTech is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of 360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN



Earnings for 360 DigiTech are expected to grow by 17.54% in the coming year, from $4.22 to $4.96 per share. The P/E ratio of 360 DigiTech is 8.55, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.69. The P/E ratio of 360 DigiTech is 8.55, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Business Services sector average P/E ratio of about 47.96. 360 DigiTech has a P/B Ratio of 3.01. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

