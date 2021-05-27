Earnings results for Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA)

Afya Limited is expected* to report earnings on 05/27/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.26. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.28.

Afya last released its earnings data on April 7th, 2021. The reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.69. The company earned $64.01 million during the quarter. Afya has generated $0.61 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.7. Afya has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, May 27th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Afya in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $30.55, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 41.57%. The high price target for AFYA is $34.00 and the low price target for AFYA is $26.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA)

Afya does not currently pay a dividend. Afya does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA)

In the past three months, Afya insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 31.00% of the stock of Afya is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA



Earnings for Afya are expected to grow by 30.61% in the coming year, from $0.98 to $1.28 per share. The P/E ratio of Afya is 33.72, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.69. The P/E ratio of Afya is 33.72, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Discretionary sector average P/E ratio of about 39.89. Afya has a P/B Ratio of 3.66. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

