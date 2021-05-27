Earnings results for American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD)

American Woodmark Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 05/27/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Apr 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.73. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.33.

American Woodmark last announced its quarterly earnings results on February 24th, 2021. The reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $431.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.80 million. American Woodmark has generated $6.59 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.4. American Woodmark has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, May 27th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for American Woodmark in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $95.25, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 0.24%. The high price target for AMWD is $111.00 and the low price target for AMWD is $78.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD)

American Woodmark does not currently pay a dividend. American Woodmark does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD)

In the past three months, American Woodmark insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $148,470.00 in company stock. Only 1.00% of the stock of American Woodmark is held by insiders. 92.62% of the stock of American Woodmark is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD



Earnings for American Woodmark are expected to grow by 18.83% in the coming year, from $6.85 to $8.14 per share. The P/E ratio of American Woodmark is 23.40, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.69. The P/E ratio of American Woodmark is 23.40, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Discretionary sector average P/E ratio of about 39.89. American Woodmark has a P/B Ratio of 2.30. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

