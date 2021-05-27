Earnings results for Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN)

Anaplan, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/27/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Apr 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.28. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.27.

Anaplan last released its quarterly earnings results on February 24th, 2021. The reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The company earned $122.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.05 million. Anaplan has generated ($1.01) earnings per share over the last year. Anaplan has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, May 27th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN)

20 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Anaplan in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $76.14, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 33.60%. The high price target for PLAN is $100.00 and the low price target for PLAN is $45.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 4 hold ratings and 15 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Anaplan has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.70, and is based on 15 buy ratings, 4 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $76.14, Anaplan has a forecasted upside of 33.6% from its current price of $56.99. Anaplan has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN)

Anaplan does not currently pay a dividend. Anaplan does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN)

In the past three months, Anaplan insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $11,593,479.00 in company stock. Only 7.30% of the stock of Anaplan is held by insiders. 92.38% of the stock of Anaplan is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN



Earnings for Anaplan are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($1.18) to ($1.21) per share. The P/E ratio of Anaplan is -51.81, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Anaplan is -51.81, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Anaplan has a P/B Ratio of 29.08. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

