Ascendis Pharma A/S is expected* to report earnings on 05/27/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 7 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-2.06. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-1.46.

Ascendis Pharma A/S last announced its quarterly earnings data on March 9th, 2021. The biotechnology company reported ($2.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.84) by $0.80. The company earned $0.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S has generated ($9.46) earnings per share over the last year. Ascendis Pharma A/S has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, May 27th, 2021.

10 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Ascendis Pharma A/S in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $195.43, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 46.09%. The high price target for ASND is $216.00 and the low price target for ASND is $176.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 9 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Ascendis Pharma A/S has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.90, and is based on 9 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $195.43, Ascendis Pharma A/S has a forecasted upside of 46.1% from its current price of $133.77. Ascendis Pharma A/S has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Ascendis Pharma A/S does not currently pay a dividend. Ascendis Pharma A/S does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, Ascendis Pharma A/S insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 40.00% of the stock of Ascendis Pharma A/S is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health.

Earnings for Ascendis Pharma A/S are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($9.00) to ($7.15) per share. The P/E ratio of Ascendis Pharma A/S is -14.11, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Ascendis Pharma A/S is -14.11, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a P/B Ratio of 7.46. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

